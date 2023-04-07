As long as the weather stays fairly mild, one gardening expert thinks you might be able to start planting some cool-season vegetables. Things like lettuce, kale, spinach, and radishes thrive in the cooler weather, but if you plant too early and a hard freeze hits the area, you may have to start over.
University of Illinois Extension Service Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z now is the time to plan ahead.
She says the average last date for a hard freeze is April 15, but freezes have been recorded as late as mid-May in this area.