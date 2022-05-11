Early voting for the Primary Election will soon be underway in Illinois, with ballots set to be mailed out to military personnel that request them on Friday. For anyone else that wants to vote by mail, those ballots will be sent out May 19. That is the same day early voting begins in-person at your local county clerk’s office.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming - Mendoza says it's very hectic at her office right now, putting the final touches on everything. She tells The Big Z they are currently testing their systems by running test decks.
Early voting will be available at the regular satellite locations around Madison County June 13 through June 27. Primary Election Day is June 28. Mendoza says they are still recruiting election judges. For more information, go to: http://www.madisonvotes.com/