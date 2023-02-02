With the spring election about two months away (April 4), local county clerks are in the process of getting plans locked down for the day. One thing no election can function without is election judges, and there is always a need for new people to join those who have volunteered their time before.
Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z while she thinks they have enough election judges at the moment, she would welcome anyone that would like to join the ranks.
If you are interested in becoming an election judge in Madison County, you can call the Madison County Clerk’s office at 618-692-6290. Early voting begins February 23 at the Madison County Clerk’s Office. For a list of candidates for the various offices, click here: https://cms4files.revize.com/madisoncountyilus/document_center/CountyClerk/2022%20Election/2023CE%20Candidates.PDF