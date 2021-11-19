The Illinois State Police and Department of Transportation want to make sure you are prepared for when the winter weather eventually hits. Advice before heading out includes having a full tank of gas, a cell phone charger, and an emergency kit in the car.
Once out there, IDOT's Brian Mendenhall urges motorists to give snowplows plenty of room, explaining what frustrates their workers.
The State Police says drivers should slow down when the roads are bad and brake carefully, especially on ramps and bridges which are more prone to icing.