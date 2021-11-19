winter driving.jpg

The Illinois State Police and Department of Transportation want to make sure you are prepared for when the winter weather eventually hits. Advice before heading out includes having a full tank of gas, a cell phone charger, and an emergency kit in the car.

Once out there, IDOT's Brian Mendenhall urges motorists to give snowplows plenty of room, explaining what frustrates their workers.

Mendenhall - winter drive 2.mp3

The State Police says drivers should slow down when the roads are bad and brake carefully, especially on ramps and bridges which are more prone to icing.