A pair of recent studies appear to show vaccine hesitancy in rural areas. The CDC reports vaccine coverage was lower in rural counties (38.9 percent) than in urban counties (45.7 percent). A similar poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found vaccine hesitancy was highest in rural counties with 21 percent of rural residents stating they would “definitely not” get a vaccine compared with 10 percent of urban residents.
And those statistics have some healthcare professionals concerned. Some researchers point to a perception of low risk of COVID-19 coupled with perception of low risk for severe disease — particularly among young people — for fueling complacency. But OSF HealthCare occupational health physician Robert Ayers says he has seen perfectly healthy young people die from the infection.
Ayres says a false sense of security could lead many unvaccinated people to be infected with more easily spread variants, which could pose the risk of another surge that will overwhelm healthcare providers. That could put us back into a world of mitigation and isolation being seen in other countries, he says.
