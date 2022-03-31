Gas prices remain high, with prices in and around the Riverbend now between $4.00 - $4.60 per gallon of gas. One local automotive expert says while we can't do anything about the price of gas, there are some things we can do to get better mileage, and most are free.
Letting your car idle for more than 30 seconds or so upon startup is likely wasting gas, as it only takes about that long for oil to get to all of the areas inside of your engine. Chuck Tucker, owner of Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire tells The Big Z a slow acceleration from a dead stop will also save you gas but watch your top speed.
He says aerodynamics plays a big role in your mileage, so if you are thinking about buying a new car, keep in mind the smaller the vehicle, the better the mileage will be in most cases. As for maintenance, he says to make sure your tires are aired up properly and use the right viscosity when changing your oil.