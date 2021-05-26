GCS Credit Union employees showed their support for the Granite City Alumni Association through their Growing Community Schools jean program.
The program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.
The alumni association was the designated organization in May for the program. With the support for their staff, GCS raised $855 for the association.
The association is fundraising for projects and scholarships on a wish list generated by Granite City School District staff, coaches, and teachers in hopes to improve the community. In the past, the association updated the GCHS Shot Put Pit, giving these athletes a winning field for future competitions. GCS Credit Union is hoping to fill the needs of future projects, such as the Veteran's Museum at the high school and KIBO Robot Kits at elementary schools.
For more information, visit myGCScu.com.