Granite City High School honored social worker Christy Dawson on Thursday by distributing purple ribbons to be worn by students and staff throughout the day.
Dawson, 50, passed away peacefully on March 31 at her home.
"Christy Dawson was one of the kindest, caring, and considerate individuals someone could ever come across," GCHS Principal Daren DePew said. "Purple was Christy's favorite color, and this is a way in which we can honor her memory. Her impact on the lives of our students will be everlasting. We will miss her greatly as a school and a community."
Along with the ribbons, memory cards were available for students and staff to send a message to the family or write a note about Dawson. The cards are available in the high school atrium across from the main office.
Dawson was a social worker for GCSD9 throughout her career, most recently at GCHS. She also worked for United Way of St. Louis and Big Brothers and Big Sisters early in her career. Dawson was honored to receive the Those Who Excel Award by the Illinois State Board of Education.
She graduated from GCHS in 1988 and Illinois State University in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in social work and philosophy. She went on to earn a master's degree in social work from Saint Louis University.
She was the daughter of John E. "Jack" and Sandra Dawson of Granite City and mother of Josephine "Josie" Dawson of Belleville.
A private service took place Wednesday at St. John United Church of Christ, followed by burial at St. John UCC Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040, or The BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917.