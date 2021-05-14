illinoisstatescholar.png

Granite City High School had 21 students named 2021-22 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

The 2021-22 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education.

2021 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:

Laraeli Barron

Caleb Blair

Olivia Boone

Chase Boushard

Brianna Branding

Noah Brinker

Riley Hatfield

Madison Heuer

Kayla Hubbard

Kayla Huskamp

Zhenghan Jing

Alexander Johnson

Abigail Juedemann

Isaiah McKay

Mayra Onate-Aguirre

Clayton Stofel

Trenton Sutter

Evan Veizer

Lucas Wilson

Isaiah Wing

Ian Wonders

To be considered for Illinois State Scholar eligibility, a student must:

• Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible noncitizen or meet the “undocumented student” criteria of the RISE Act

• Be a resident of Illinois

• Attend an approved high school

• Take the ACT or SAT between Aug. 1 and June 30 (by the end of the third semester before high school graduation)

• Perform in the top one-half of your high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation, and/or score at or above the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT

• Graduate from high school during the academic year in which you were selected as a State Scholar

For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.

