Granite City High School had 21 students named 2021-22 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.
The 2021-22 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education.
2021 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:
Laraeli Barron
Caleb Blair
Olivia Boone
Chase Boushard
Brianna Branding
Noah Brinker
Riley Hatfield
Madison Heuer
Kayla Hubbard
Kayla Huskamp
Zhenghan Jing
Alexander Johnson
Abigail Juedemann
Isaiah McKay
Mayra Onate-Aguirre
Clayton Stofel
Trenton Sutter
Evan Veizer
Lucas Wilson
Isaiah Wing
Ian Wonders
To be considered for Illinois State Scholar eligibility, a student must:
• Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible noncitizen or meet the “undocumented student” criteria of the RISE Act
• Be a resident of Illinois
• Attend an approved high school
• Take the ACT or SAT between Aug. 1 and June 30 (by the end of the third semester before high school graduation)
• Perform in the top one-half of your high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation, and/or score at or above the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT
• Graduate from high school during the academic year in which you were selected as a State Scholar
