Granite City High School has announced its plans for the Class of 2021 Graduation, which is set for Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Kevin Greene Field.
Graduation Practice—MANDATORY
- 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27
- Meet at Kevin Greene Field
- If rain, report to Memorial Gymnasium, main gym
Graduation
Based on public health guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Madison County Health Department, Granite City High School will hold a modified graduation ceremony for Class of 2021 graduates as follows:
Plan A
- Graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Kevin Greene Field.
- Each graduate will be allowed two guest tickets, to be given at the mandatory graduation practice at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27
- Guests will be socially distanced in seating.
- Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.
- Wagner will be on site to take individual photos of each graduate.
Plan B (weather plan)
- Should the weather not allow for Plan A, the above events will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29
Plan C (Weather Plan)
- If the weather does not permit an outdoor ceremony on the Saturday date, the ceremony will be held indoors at Memorial Gymnasium in two sessions, with the following guidelines:
- Students with last names A-L will graduate at 10 a.m.
- Students with last names M-Z will graduate at 1 p.m.
- Students allowed two guest tickets.
- Guests will be socially distanced in seating.
- Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.
- Wagner will be on site to take individual photos of each graduate.
- All plan options will be live-streamed to allow family and friends to watch from home.
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.