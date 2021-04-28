graduation.jpeg

Granite City High School has announced its plans for the Class of 2021 Graduation, which is set for Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Kevin Greene Field.

Graduation Practice—MANDATORY

  • 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27
  • Meet at Kevin Greene Field
  • If rain, report to Memorial Gymnasium, main gym

Graduation

Based on public health guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Madison County Health Department, Granite City High School will hold a modified graduation ceremony for Class of 2021 graduates as follows:

Plan A

  • Graduation will be at 7:30 p.m.  Friday, May 28, at Kevin Greene Field.
  • Each graduate will be allowed two guest tickets, to be given at the mandatory graduation practice at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27 
    • Guests will be socially distanced in seating.
    • Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.
    • Wagner will be on site to take individual photos of each graduate.

Plan B (weather plan)

  • Should the weather not allow for Plan A, the above events will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29 

Plan C (Weather Plan)

  • If the weather does not permit an outdoor ceremony on the Saturday date, the ceremony will be held indoors at Memorial Gymnasium in two sessions, with the following guidelines:
    • Students with last names A-L will graduate at 10 a.m.
    • Students with last names M-Z will graduate at 1 p.m.
    • Students allowed two guest tickets.
    • Guests will be socially distanced in seating.
    • Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.
    • Wagner will be on site to take individual photos of each graduate.

 

  • All plan options will be live-streamed to allow family and friends to watch from home.

For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.

