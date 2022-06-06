A growing number of COVID-19 cases is prompting some businesses in the St. Louis area to require employees to wear masks once again, although customer use will still be optional. However, the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis is now requiring not only employees but all visitors to wear a mask once again if they are inside any buildings starting today.
In counties where the case numbers are up, some Schnucks locations are requiring employees to wear masks once again, but customer use remains optional. Health officials around the St. Louis region urge the public to consider a COVID-19 booster shot and to talk to their physicians about what is best for them. In a recent appearance on The Big Z, Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona says we should keep up with the latest health data and act accordingly:
You can reach the Madison County Health Department at 618-692-8954 or follow a link at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php