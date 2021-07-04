The gas tax in Illinois has increased once again, two years after lawmakers doubled the motor vehicle fuel tax.
On July 1, the Illinois gas tax increased by a half penny, two years after doubling from 19 cents to 38 cents.
Every gallon of gas is already subject to a federal gas tax of 18.4 cents on top of the Illinois gas tax of 39.2 cents.
Adam Schuster, senior director of budget and tax research for the Illinois Policy Institute, said in order to curb the price of gas, Illinois should repeal the gas tax and require lawmakers to vote on all future increases.
Shuster also said the way Illinois handles its gas tax is a recipe for disaster.
In 2020, Illinois had the third-highest gas tax in the nation behind California and Pennsylvania, according to the Tax Foundation.