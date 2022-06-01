Motorists across Illinois and the rest of the country are grappling with gasoline prices that are reaching new records almost daily, and it appears there is no end in sight.
Illinoisans on average are paying $5 a gallon for gasoline, according to AAA. Prices peaked right at $5, dropped a couple cents Tuesday morning, before rising again to $5.001 in the afternoon.
A year ago it was $3.20 a gallon.
According to AAA, the average price in Chicago is $5.59, in Quincy it is $4.94, motorists in Bloomington-Normal are paying on average $4.74 a gallon, and in Decatur it is $4.65. In the Metro East, prices were at $4.99 at several stations on Tuesday.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the typical household is now spending $4,800 on gas at an annual rate, compared to $2,800 a year ago.
“Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” AAA Illinois spokesperson Molly Hart said in a news release. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated."
Gas prices began their rise more than a year ago, shortly after President Joe Biden took office in implemented new restrictions on the oil and gas industry.
It is tough all over, but only six states have more expensive gasoline than Illinois. California has the most expensive gas, averaging $6.15 a gallon. The other five states are Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Alaska and Oregon.
The average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel was $5.52 Monday, adding a strain to the nation’s truck drivers who transport food and other goods across the country, contributing to high inflation.
Economist Severin Borenstein told CBS News a shortage of crude oil and fewer workers, on top of the global supply crisis, means gas prices aren’t going down anytime soon.
“The reality is we are in for high gas prices certainly through the summer and probably to the end of the year, possibly gradually going lower, but we are not going to see $2 or even $3 gasoline in the near future,” Borenstein said.