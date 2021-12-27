According to AAA, we are paying an average of $3.29 per gallon for regular unleaded gas across Madison County. That's actually one of the lowest average prices per county in this part of Illinois. The statewide average is $3.37 per gallon.
One week ago, the Illinois average was $3.42. A month ago, it was $3.55. And a year ago, the average across Illinois was just $2.40.
On the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, the average gas price is $2.96 per gallon. A month ago, it was $3.08. And a year ago it was down to $1.96.
AAA predicts more than 109-million people will be traveling 50 miles or more across the U.S. during this holiday period, which runs from December 23rd through January third.