January is not typically associated with gardening, but the University of Illinois Extension has some online educational offerings starting later this month. The first in the Four Seasons Gardening Series is set for January 5th.
University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z winter is a great time for folks interested in learning.
The first session will be January 25 at 1:30pm, and the topic is spring ephemerals. You can learn more by calling 618-344-4230, or at https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-01-25-spring-ephemerals-four-seasons-gardening-winter-series