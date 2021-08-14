The heat stifling the Riverbend is causing headaches for many gardeners. You need to water your plants religiously during these hot and mostly dry periods, but not to the point of drowning them, according to one garden expert.
U of I Extension Horticulture Educator Elizabeth Wahle said the time to fertilize has passed.
You can move potted plants and hanging baskets to shadier areas, and experts agree you may need to water your vegetables daily, if not more often. Again, the frequency depends upon how quickly the soil dries around their roots.