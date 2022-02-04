Although we’re dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm, you may be able to get an early start planting some cool-season vegetables soon. Things like lettuce, kale, spinach, and radishes thrive in the cooler weather, so it won’t be long until you can start planting your seeds indoors.
University of Illinois Extension Service Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z if you choose to go that route, use a lighter soil than what you would use for established seedlings.
She says if you start some seeds indoors, south-facing windowsills are the best place for them if you have that option.