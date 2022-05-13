A bench at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has been dedicated to memorialize two students from the time when the school was known as Monticello College. Students Elizabeth Perry and Susan Davis were victims of a 1969 unsolved murder along New Jersey’s Garden State Expressway.
The bench was funded through grants from Illinois Education Association (IEA) Region 45 Council and the IEA 45 Retired Chapter, with support from the Monticello College Foundation. Jessica Noble, Criminal Justice Program Coordinator at the college tells The Big Z about how this came to be.
The bench was built by L&C welding students and Welding Program Coordinator Travis Jumper. The garden was planted and maintained by L&C Horticulture Manager Ethan Braasch and Landscape Designer Katie Piper. You can hear the full interview with Noble here: