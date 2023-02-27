What was once just a couple of riverboats, Illinois gaming is now a multi-billion-dollar industry. Between sports wagering, casinos, and video gaming, one point four billion dollars was generated in tax revenue last year.
There are now 12 casinos operating in Illinois, with more on the way in areas like the south suburbs, Chicago, and Danville, says state gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter.
Horse racing suffered another blow in 2021 when Arlington park closed, leaving just two tracks, in Cicero and Collinsville, with live racing. Neither track has added casino gaming as allowed under a 2019 gambling expansion law.