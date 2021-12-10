Funeral services will be held today for St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine. A funeral will be held at 9am at the Cathedral Basilica in midtown St. Louis followed by burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis. The funeral procession from the church to the cemetery may result in some traffic delays starting after 10am.
Following the service the funeral procession route will be from the church west on Lindell, then south on Kingshighway, then westbound I-64 and turning southbound on I-270 and then to I-255 exiting at Telegraph Road then on to the cemetery.
St. Louis area fire departments will be posting large American flags at or near overpasses during the procession.
Detective Valentine was killed on December 1 when he and another officer were responding a suspect who was fleeing a traffic stop on Chambers Road. That vehicle struck the police vehicle head on, killing Valentine and the suspect driver. The other officer in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.