Funeral arrangements have been set for a Wayne County Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot and killed on Wednesday morning. 38-year-old Sean Riley died while responding to the call for a motorist assist along Interstate 64 in southeastern Illinois near the Indiana state line. A suspect was later apprehended and has been charged in his death.
Visitation will take place on Monday from 3-7pm at Fairfield Community High School gymnasium with a first responder walk through at 6pm. A funeral service will be Tuesday at 11am at the high school gym. Deputy Riley had been with the department for three years serving as a corrections officer and patrol deputy. He is survived by his wife and three children, his father, and a sister. Deputy Riley was responding to the call around 5am Wednesday when he was allegedly shot and killed by 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Tate was later taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after allegedly fleeing law enforcement into Missouri then back to Illinois and attempting to hide at a home outside Carlyle. Additional charges in the case are pending.