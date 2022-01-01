Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.