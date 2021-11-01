Funeral visitation for Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins takes place today (Monday).
Timmins died in the line of duty last Tuesday after a man shot him while Timmins was investigating a reported stolen car. Public visitation is 1-7 p.m. today, with a first responders walk-through starting at 6 p.m., all at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
A funeral service for the family and other invited guests will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday; burial will be private. The public is invited to line the route of the funeral procession on Tuesday from the convention center to Woodland Hill Cemetery. Volunteers lined the route with American flags on Sunday.
Timmins was an officer with the Pontoon Beach Police Department for 18 months starting in August 2020. He began his 14-year law enforcement career as a cadet for the Wood River Police Department, then a patrolman for the Roxana Police Department and chief in the village of Worden, patrolman in the village of Hartford, before joining the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
He is survived by his wife and daughter, his father, extended family, many friends, and law enforcement colleagues.