The Pontoon Beach Police Department (PBPD) continues to mourn the loss of Officer Tyler Timmins. PBPD Police Officer Timmins, #84, 36-year-old of Hartford, IL, was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Pontoon Beach on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Officer Timmins was born in Alton, Illinois, and was the son of Timothy Timmins of East Alton and the late Beverly (Zeisset) Timmins. On September 11, 2021, he married his loving wife, Linsey (Hornberger) Timmins. Officer Timmins loved his community and was an Officer with the Pontoon Beach Police Department for 18 months. He began his 14-year law enforcement career as a Cadet for the City of Wood River Police Department, then a patrolman for the Village of Roxana Police Department and Chief in the Village of Worden, Patrolman in the Village of Hartford, before joining the Village of Pontoon Beach Police Department. Officer Timmins dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father, are his daughter Chloe Rice of Hartford, maternal grandmother, Eva Faye Zeisset of East Alton; stepmother, Laura (Evans) Timmins of East Alton; brother, Jake (Sabrina) Timmins of Fairview, TX; nieces, Lennon and Everly Timmins; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and thousands of "Brothers and Sisters in Blue"; as well as his beloved fur babies, "Scooter" and "Wrigley".
On Oct. 26, 2021, Officer Tyler Timmins was investigating a stolen vehicle on Illinois Route 111 at Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach, when a male suspect began firing at him. Officer Timmins was shot and ultimately transported to St. Louis University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Please see visitation and funeral arrangements below:
VISITATION: Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Gateway Convention Center - 1 Gateway Dr, Collinsville, IL 62234
First responder walk-through line-up will begin at 5:00 p.m. and take place at 6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Gateway Convention Center - Law Enforcement Procession line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m.
INTERMENT: Interment services are private.