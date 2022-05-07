Pam Kaizer has worn many hats during her time in the Riverbend, spending time working with The Big Z, Senior Services Plus, the former Miller’s Mutual, and countless other events and programs. She is now battling an aggressive cancer, and an Alton restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to help offset medical expenses.
Santino’s Steak and Pasta House on E. Center Drive will be donating a portion of their sales on Tuesday, May 17. Long-time friend of Kaizer’s, Melissa Meske tells The Big Z the fundraiser will run from 11am-9pm that day.
You can make a reservation by calling 618-462-7791. If you would like to share well wishes with Kaizer, she can be reached at 618-978-9428.