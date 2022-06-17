A fundraiser to help assist with final expenses has been created by the family of an Alton murder victim. 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child were brutally murdered at her home in the Milton area last Thursday. A GoFundMe page has raised more than a third of that so far.
The goal is $20,000, and anything that is left over after expenses are covered will be donated to local animal shelters and domestic violence resources, according to information on that page. Dodd’s “on-and-off” boyfriend is being held in the Alton Jail on a $2 million bond. Dodd was due to deliver her child in July. You can go to the donation site by clicking here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/liese-dodd-and-family-support