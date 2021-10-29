The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the northbound lanes on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton from Broadway to Illinois 140.
The closure begins Monday, Nov. 1, and should last about a week. The reason is to continue patching and other pavement repairs.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock said a full closure is the best way to quickly complete the work.
If the weather cooperates, Adcock said he hopes to have the paving part of the project done by the first of December. If the weather gets too cold for the asphalt to cure properly, the project may extend into the spring.