Starting Monday, travelers who use the southbound lanes of Homer Adams Parkway in Alton between Broadway and Illinois Route 140 will have to find another route. IDOT will be closing that part of the roadway as they continue a milling and paving project that will eventually see the roadway resurfaced between Broadway and Alby Street.
The signage will take motorists to Washington Avenue, back to Homer Adams Parkway. IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z this is the most efficient way to get in there and do the necessary work.
The northbound lanes were closed for the same purpose earlier this month. After that will be the asphalting part of the project. The hope is to have that done before the weather turns too cold for the asphalt work to be completed. Adcock says he hopes to have everything done by the first of December. If not, weather conditions could force the completion of the project into the spring.