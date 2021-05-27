Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program in the 2020-21 school year.
Students (51 third-graders, 47 fourth-graders, two fifth-graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 fourth-graders who received a $2 bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Because of the unprecedented circumstances of this year, the awards were presented in the classroom.
"This is quite an accomplishment, particularly with this year's unique challenges," Robertson said. "Learning to read and comprehend text is the foundation of a student's academic development and success. Reading exercises our minds, builds our imagination, and deepens our understanding of one another and the world around us. We are so proud of our Wildcat readers and thankful for the support of their families."
The following Frohardt third-, fourth- and fifth-graders read 100 or more books for the 2020-21 school year:
- Bryce Akins
- Bela Aragon
- Bentley Armbruster
- Christopher Arnold
- Guillermo Arreola
- Carter Beasley
- Lanora Blasa
- Marley Bowman
- Elliott Carr
- Landon Clark
- Jackson Cohea
- Anthony Colp
- Logan Connolly
- Reed Corzine
- Deion Dismukes
- Ayla Fischer
- Eric Fisher
- Sonja Garcia
- Haley Goodyear
- Mariah Handy
- Finley Hatfield
- Khalia Henderson
- Dillion Isreal
- Armon Johnson
- Blake Jones
- Kimora Kessler
- Gary Kincade
- Tyler Kuehnel
- Phoenix Lee
- Wyatt Lusby
- Patrick Mays
- Czander Middleton
- Jace Miller
- Rhett Miller
- Melbri Mitchell
- Travis Prestito
- Khamiah Pryor
- Cadince Quigley
- Johnnie Raddatz
- Nayeli Rios
- Ricardo Ruiz
- Zoey Smith
- Evelyn Thompson
- Carter Trawick
- Selena Velez
- Jayden Voss
- Wyatt Walker
- Thereca Washington
- Noah Welch
- Dylan Wilson
- Allison Woolsey
- Alfredo Aburto
- Ema Altom
- Uriah Arosemena
- Mckenzie Barnes
- Mason Bell
- William Blasa
- Tryston Blyue
- Rayne Chase
- Brooklynne Collins
- Anastasia Conrad
- Lucianna Conrad
- Badyn Diez
- Bella Diez
- Jessanna Eckert
- Conyr Fischer
- Zoe Fish
- Nicholas Fitzhugh
- Isabelle Flynn
- Lamaria Green
- Paige Grey
- Macy Hawk
- Madison Hearn
- Connor Hull
- Abigail Huniak
- SaRinity Johnson
- Dillan Jones
- Skyler Kiselka
- Dean Marshall
- Aiden Murphy
- Lindsey Muyleart
- Rosa Ocampo-Segrest
- Karma Pellazari
- Addison Przybysz
- Uriel Ramirez
- Katherine Randall
- Xavier Rivers
- Kaiden Shiadek
- Hayleigh Simpson
- Jessica Marie Spicer
- Scout Thompson
- Emily Trower
- Mason Verschuyl
- Kaylee Villalba
- Michael Vorce
- Lilyan Watson
- Lauren Willaredt
- Alexia Fisher
- Jayden McCall
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.