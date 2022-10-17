One of the first Halloween-themed events of the season will kick off the weekend this Saturday in Brighton starting at 3pm. It's the annual Frighten Brighton Fall Festival at Schneider Ann Park. There are a number of events all with a fall or Halloween theme.
Park & Rec Committee Chairman John Bramley tells The Big Z there will be plenty of activities throughout the event.
Much of the day is free, but there are small fees for other activities. There is a costume contest for all ages including adults, a pumpkin contest, and cake contest. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2036704126513753