The merger of two railroad companies will mean more freight train traffic throughout Illinois. A former transportation official hopes a thorough review is done on a myriad of impacts on communities.
Canadian Pacific rail company is buying Kansas City Southern. Canadian Pacific announced Monday support from labor groups for the next step in the sale. The sale isn’t necessarily a negative, said former Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn, but its impacts need to be studied outside of major metropolitan areas.
There are also the possible congestion impacts on passenger rail.
Blankenhorn said he hopes the Surface Transportation Board does a review of the pending merger to ensure increased freight traffic is properly mitigated. The board last month gave initial approval to the merger.