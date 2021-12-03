The time is now to round up your friends or co-workers for a new fundraiser coming to Godfrey in early January.
Freezin’ for Funds is a variation on the popular polar plunge concept. All money raised that day will go to a yet-to-be-determined charity.
The charity will be determined by a random draw at the end of the event Jan. 8. Participants fills out an entry listing their charity of choice. The winning entry will receive all money collected. Co-organizer Cami Giertz explained how it works.
The concept came together at the Alton High School Class of ’86 reunion last summer. The $25 entry fee also gets you an event t-shirt. For information, visit the Facebook event page.