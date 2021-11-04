The cold weather brought the first freeze to the area earlier this week, so your garden is likely done producing.
Whether it’s a flower or vegetable garden, you need to be aware of the damage a cold snap can do. The date of the average first frost around here is Oct. 15.
So, the Riverbend actually got a few extra weeks of production out of its gardens. Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension Program coordinator, said it’s a good time to remove your vegetables.
She said there is evidence some of the pollinator insects overwinter in garden and field debris — stalks in particular — so it would be OK to let them go.