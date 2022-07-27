The Community Christmas campaign may be a far-off thought for many, but a local business is holding its annual fundraiser Friday to benefit the campaign. Freer Auto Body in Godfrey will be holding its 14th annual "Christmas in July" to raise money for Community Christmas. It was born out of the generosity of two young girls – Taylor and Lily Freer.
For a cash donation, there will be sloppy Joe’s, chips and a cold drink served, and several raffle items up for grabs. Margaret Freer tells The Big Z they are anticipating a good day.
Christmas in July will be held at the shop on Alby Street from 10:30-1:30. If you can't attend, you can still make a donation out to Community Christmas. Call 466-6151 for more information.