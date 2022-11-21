A metro east couple perished in a plane crash in North Carolina on Saturday morning. The man and woman from Freeburg were reportedly flying from the St. Louis area to Winston-Salem to visit their son and his family for Thanksgiving. The couple has been identified by local police as Patty and Joe Kreher.
The plane was a Piper PA-30, which is a twin-engine aircraft. It went down a few miles north of Smith Reynold Airport. The pilot reported trouble with one engine and were circling the airport prior to the crash in a partially wooded area near a few homes. No injuries were reported on the ground. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.