The National Weather Service is once again offering free weather spotter training classes for the public in the new year. In-person classes for residents in the Big Z listening area will begin in February at locations in Jerseyville, Collinsville and Ferguson, Missouri. There are also two virtual classes available.
Certified storm spotters are used by the National Weather Service to confirm severe storm information. If you attend the class, you are taught the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, what to look for and where to find them, and basic severe weather safety. John Nell is a long-time instructor for the classes and tells the Big Z having eyes on the ground is important:
To sign up for the online classes or see the schedule of the in-person sessions, go to the link at https://www.weather.gov/lsx/get_involved