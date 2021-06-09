covid-19clinic.png

Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, June 14, in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.

WHEN

• 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14 

WHERE

• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Road (next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

• Bring photo ID

• Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

• Vaccine is free

• Masks are required

• Parent or guardian must accompany minors age 12-17 

Schedule appointments at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.

WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?

• The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)

• Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)

• Illinois’ coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

Tags

Load comments