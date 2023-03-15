We're now into the window to file your state and federal income taxes, so if you're ahead of the game, you can get your taxes ready to file soon. The United Way is partnering again this year with a handful of local organizations to help promote free tax preparation services in the region.
United Way spokesperson Erin Smith tells The Big Z they have been offering free tax prep for about 40 years.
She reminds that there are various credits available for certain people considered low-income, including new parameters for the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC. You can find out where the closest assistance site is located at www.211helps.org/free-tax-prep