Tax filing season is underway in Illinois, and the United Way is spreading the news about free tax preparation services. These local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparation services to St. Louis-area families with a household income of $58,000 or less in 2021. In the Riverbend, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey is offering a site every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday through April 9.
Last year, the partnership filed nearly 17,000 tax returns in the St. Louis region, helping local low- and middle-income families receive more than $22 million in tax refunds. United Way spokesperson Erin Smith tells The Big Z some sites are operating on a walk-in basis, while others are requiring appointments.
To receive tax preparation help, contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or visit www.211helps.org/free-tax-prep for information on qualifications, locations, dates, and a list of documents required for services, as well as a list of sites.