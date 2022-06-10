The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair returns to Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton on Saturday. The free event features 32 outdoor education activities, a large fishing pond, and free gifts and prizes for kids who register on site and take part in some of the activities. The fair runs from 10am to 4pm.
IDNR Urban Fishing Coordinator for Southern Illinois Scott Isringhausen is one of the organizers and tells The Big Z one of the new presenters is Twisted Cat Outdoors:
Among the other activities will be a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station, where everyone wins a prize; and the trout pond where your catch can be cleaned and cooked for you. Every child who completes at least 7 stations will receive a prize. There will also be a 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium, stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River.