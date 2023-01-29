Free eagle watching tours are being offered again this winter based out of Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton. The day-long tours will take visitors primarily through Calhoun County and other nearby hot-spots for viewing eagles and other birds that migrate through the region this time of year.
Scott Isringhausen from Pere Marquette has been leading the tours for years, and tells the Big Z there’s a reason we are seeing more eagles stay here year-round:
If you go on the tour, you’ll drive yourself and follow Isringhausen to various stops, so have a full tank of gas, bring a camera or binoculars and dress for the weather.
The tours start with an hour-long presentation at the park visitors center at 8:30am, lunch is on your own in Hardin, and you should return around 3 or 3:30pm.
Isringhausen offers a breakdown of the day-long tour:
See a list of dates here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/bald-eagle-days-at-pere-marquette-state-park-2023/
To make a reservation, contact the park at 618-786-3323 ext 1.