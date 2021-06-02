Businesses serving alcohol can now offer up a free drink to vaccinated patrons under a new law signed Wednesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The measure also extends businesses' ability to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.
"Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate," Pritzker said.. "I'm pleased to sign this legislation into law to offer our hardest-hit businesses another lifeline as we recover from the pandemic."
A collective effort by industry, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission and members of the General Assembly, Senate Bill 104 offers two lines of support for small businesses. To advance public health goals and help bring customers back to restaurants and bars, the new law allows retailers to offer adults a free alcoholic beverage with proof of vaccination, now through July 20. It also extends businesses' ability to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery, which was popularized during the pandemic and helped businesses make ends meet.
Senate Bill 104 takes effect immediately.