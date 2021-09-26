The 16th annual Give Kids A Smile Day is coming up in October at the Southern Illinois University's School of Dental Medicine, and the school wants to see as many kids as possible. From 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 11, qualifying children will receive dental care.
Dr. Katie Kosten, director of community dentistry, said they have two goals in hosting this event.
She said it is important to start good dental habits early, sometimes as young as age 1. Appointments are filling up, but you can contact the School of Dental Medicine for more information at (618) 474-7200.