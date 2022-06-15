Once again, schools will be able to take advantage of free COVID-19 tests from the University of Illinois’ Shield program. About 258 districts throughout the state plus many private schools worked with Shield Illinois during this most recent academic year, utilizing the speedy saliva tests, according to the program’s Beth Heller.
Heller says this PCR test is especially helpful in early detection of the virus. The free testing for the upcoming school year will be paid for with federal funds. Districts are urged to sign up by July 15th at: https://shieldillinois.com/