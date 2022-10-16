Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am.
Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading the event, with the help from co-sponsors. This will be the 5th annual event. Business owner Jim Claywell:
The breakfast is open and free to any veteran and their immediate family. The Gibson Girls will provide entertainment and a special guest speaker will also share a message. A reservation is requested to help plan for food, so call 618-433-8881 to sign up, or email the link below. Sign up Nov. 4