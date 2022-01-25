Today (Tuesday) marks four years since anyone is known to have seen a Macoupin County woman. Then-37-year-old Denita Hedden of Royal Lakes disappeared after last being seen near her home on January 25 of 2018. Authorities believe foul play was involved but so far, no charges have been filed in the case.
Authorities have interviewed dozens of people and at one time said they had a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made and no charges filed. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl tells The Big Z the case remains open and active:
Hedden reportedly returned home to Royal Lakes from a trip to the Ameristar Casino in St. Louis. She left again that night and hasn't been seen since. If you have any information on her disappearance, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, Kahl asks you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 x 1.
A $7,500 reward remains available for anyone who can provide information that leads to her recovery. For more information on that, go to: http://www.MissingInIllinois.org/