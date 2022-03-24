With the challenge to the state’s new judicial subcircuit law still up in the air, at least four candidates have filed for two open spots on the bench in the Third District which encompasses Madison and Bond counties. The special filing period ended at 5pm Wednesday, a special period brought on by legal action against the new law passed earlier this year.
Sitting Circuit Judge Republican Christopher Threlkeld and Democrat John Barry Julian have filed for the open seat created when former Circuit Judge David Dugan was appointed as a federal judge. Another sitting Circuit Judge, Republican Amy Sholar and Alton attorney Ebony R. Huddleston have filed for the spot that opened when Richard Tognarelli retired. Both Threlkeld and Sholar had to move to remain eligible to run with the newly-drawn subcircuits.