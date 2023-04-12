Four-dollar gas is on the table for the summer of 2023 here in Illinois, and five dollars won't be out of the question as OPEC has cut oil production. That is the prediction of an expert with GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices around the United States.
OPEC has announced that it will be cutting production by more than a million barrels per day beginning in the month of May. Significant jumps are expected down the pipeline according to GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan.
GasBuddy Price Reports indicated last week that prices were up over 15 cents per gallon, averaging $3.83. The national average rose a few cents as well, but still below the Illinois average, sitting at $3.49 a gallon. Locally, most gas is running between $3.79 - $3.89.