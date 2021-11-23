Four people have been charged with various drug crimes following a raid Monday morning at a home in Wood River. The house in the 400 block of Tipton Avenue had been under surveillance for some time, according to information provided by the Wood River Police Department. The charges indicate a methamphetamine operation was allegedly being run out of the house.
31-year-old Derek L. Cooper and 30-year-old Anna G. Boda are charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. 29-year-old Ashleigh R. Russell is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. 69-year-old Donna F. Cooper is charged with unlawful use of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. All four list the house as their residence. Bond for Derek Cooper and Anna Boda was set at $100,000, Donna Cooper's bond is $75,000, and bond for Russell was set at $15,000.