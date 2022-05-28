A founding stockholder of WBGZ Radio Mike Dreith has died. Dreith reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield, Illinois, earlier today (Saturday) and died a short time later at an area hospital. Dreith was currently serving in his first term as mayor of Fairfield, and prior to that worked for many years in the education field along with local radio. He was 65.
The Civic Memorial High School graduate, Mike Dreith, his father Lewis, and two uncles were founding stockholders of Metroplex Communications, which purchased WOKZ radio in 1984, later changing the call letters to WBGZ. While at the Big Z, he held positions of news director and operations manager, hosted various shows, and produced a popular commentary called, “Talk Isn’t Always Cheap.” Following his time at The Big Z, Dreith worked in radio news in Springfield, Illinois before joining Lewis and Clark Community College as head of the radio broadcasting program. While back in the Riverbend, he served as a Bethalto Village Trustee and was later promoted to Dean at Lewis and Clark before being named president of Frontier Community College in Fairfield, in 2001. He later served as president of Western Texas University, then president of John A. Logan College in southern Illinois. When his college career ended, he was general manager of WFIW Radio in Fairfield for several years and was then elected Mayor of Fairfield in 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending.