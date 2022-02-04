A former teacher in the Roxana and Alton School Districts is accused of several sex crimes with underage boys. 29-year-old Danielle C. Fischer of the 400 block of Roanoke Drive in Edwardsville is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the alleged acts.
According to information from the Edwardsville Police Department, Fischer was a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year and worked for the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year. She is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.